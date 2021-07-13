 
Tuesday Jul 13 2021
Web Desk

Khloe Kardashian's family wants her to move past Tristan Thompson: source

Tuesday Jul 13, 2021

Khloe Kardashian's family wants her to date someone who really sees her value and treats her better.

The Good American founder, who parted ways from Tristan Thompson, still has feelings for him reportedly.

"They have a complicated relationship. Khloé would love for them to be together," an insider told PEOPLE. "She wants to have a romantic relationship with Tristan and not only be co-parents."

"And this is why she keeps going back to him. Tristan has a way to make her feel the most special. She loves that feeling," the insider said of the Keeping Up with the Kardashians alum. "Whenever they are broken up, it's been very hard for Khloe to move on. She has yet to date someone else."

"Her family thinks Tristan's behavior is very childish and unfair to Khloé," the source added. "They would love for her to move on with someone who treats her better. They also understand why it's so hard for her."

Tristan and Khloe share three-year-old daughter, True Thompson.

