Cardi B defends $150,000 purchase for 3-year-old daughter

Queen of rap, Cardi B recently sparked outrage for spending millions of dollars on gifts for her daughter.

The rapper took to her social media and hit back at the naysayers, defending herself for spending $150,000 on a necklace for her three-year-old daughter Kulture, whom she shares with rapper Offset.

"Kulture got my whole tuition around her neck," one social media user had commented.

"I just hope they are investing the same amount on her education," added another.

Justifying her pricey gifts for the toddler, Cardi took to Twitter and explained why she likes spoiling her little girl.

"When your kid want ice cream for dinner do you give them ice cream for dinner? My baby is overly spoiled wit toys & super educated. If mommy & daddy fly then so is my kids,” she wrote.