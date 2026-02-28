 
Katherine Schwarzenegger shares the ONE message that changed her life forever

Katherine Schwarzenegger is the eldest of Arnold, Shriver's four children

February 28, 2026

Katherine Schwarzenegger Pratt opened up about the most important message her famous parents passed down to her and how it has shaped the way she raises her own children today.

In an exclusive interview with PEOPLE, the bestselling author reflected on the wisdom she received from her father, Arnold Schwarzenegger, and mother, Maria Shriver.

“I think the most important thing [they’ve passed down] is that unconditional love is the most important part of being a parent,” Katherine shared.

“And what I think my parents have done for me is that I’ve felt unconditionally loved at all phases of life.”

Now a mother of three with husband Chris Pratt, Katherine says her “biggest goal” is to ensure her children feel the same unwavering support.

“All of the things my parents did when I was little, when I was growing up, I am really trying to implement or pass down to how I’m raising my kids,” she explained.

Katherine is the eldest of Arnold and Shriver’s four children: Christina, Patrick, and Christopher.

Arnold and Shriver, who married in 1986 and split in 2011, have maintained a close relationship despite their divorce.

Shriver previously told PEOPLE she was “proud” of how they kept communication open.

She said, “We laugh a lot about our kids, our grandkids, ourselves, and we are proud of the fact that we are still in conversation. For almost 50 years.”

