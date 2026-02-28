Neil Sedaka’s last photo speaks volumes ahead of tragic end

Neil Sedaka, the beloved singer-songwriter behind timeless hits like Breaking Up Is Hard to Do and Calendar Girl, was photographed just two days before his death at age 86.

On February 25, Sedaka was spotted at Craig’s restaurant in Los Angeles, smiling and waving to photographers as he arrived for dinner.

Witnesses described him as being “in good spirits” during what would become his last public outing.

Two days later, the Grammy-nominated artist was rushed to the hospital after waking up feeling unwell.

His family confirmed his passing in a heartfelt statement, “Our family is devastated by the sudden passing of our beloved husband, father and grandfather, Neil Sedaka. A true rock and roll legend, an inspiration to millions, but most importantly, an incredible human being who will be deeply missed.”

Neil Sedaka's Career of Hits and Legacy

Sedaka first rose to fame in the late 1950s with The Tokens before launching a solo career.

His catchy 1960s singles, including Oh! Carol and Calendar Girl, cemented his place in pop history.

In the 1970s, he revitalized his career with Laughter in the Rain and Bad Blood, proving his enduring appeal.

Over his lifetime, Sedaka wrote or co-wrote more than 500 songs for himself and other artists.

He earned five Grammy nominations and was inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame in 1983.

There is so much more that he has done in his prolific career.

Fans and fellow musicians are mourning the loss of a man whose velvet voice and prolific songwriting shaped generations of music lovers.