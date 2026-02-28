Leonardo DiCaprio decides to skip Actor Awards after BAFTAs snub

Leonardo DiCaprio avoids major award ceremony despite 'One Battle After Another' nod

Leonardo DiCaprio will be sitting out the Actor Awards on Sunday, March 1, despite his nomination for One Battle After Another, following his snub at BAFTAs.

The 51-year-old actor is already busy working in a new movie while award season continues, and is scheduled for filming What Happens at Night with Jennifer Lawrence.

The Hunger Games actress and DiCaprio will be working together for the second time after Don't Look Up, and theTitanic star will be away in Europe for the Martin Scorsese film while his One Battle After Another co-stars attend the award ceremony.

DiCaprio is competing in the category of Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role for his portrayal of Bob Ferguson. His fellow nominees include Timothee Chalamet for Marty Supreme, Ethan Hawke for Blue Moon, Michael B. Jordan for Sinners, and Jesse Plemons for Bugonia.

The Shutter Island actor received several nods for his action thriller this award season including Golden Globes, Critics Choice Awards, the Oscars, as well as BAFTAs where the award went to Robert Aramayo for I Swear.

In the upcoming Oscars on March 15, One Battle After Another is up for 12 awards, including Best Picture, and DiCaprio is nominated in the Best Actor category.