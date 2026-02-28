'Scream' movies: Don't miss these must re-watch moments

For nearly three decades, Ghostface has been dialing up the terror – and somehow, we still answer the phone.

With Scream 7 slashing its way into theaters on February 27, horror fans are once again back in Woodsboro (and beyond), revisiting the franchise that turned scary movies into a meta playground.

Whether you’re a longtime devotee or a first-time viewer, here’s your ultimate, scream-worthy streaming guide.

Scream (1996): The original that changed everything

Scream introduced us to final girl Sidney Prescott, played by Neve Campbell, and flipped the slasher rulebook upside down. Set in Woodsboro, Calif., the film begins with a brutal murder and spirals into a self-aware nightmare. It made Campbell a certified Scream Queen and proved horror could be clever – and deadly.

Stream it on Paramount +.

Scream 2 (1997): College, copycats and ‘stab’

In Scream 2, Sidney heads to college – but Ghostface follows. Add a fictional movie called Stab (based on her trauma, of course), and things get deliciously meta. The sequel boasts a stacked cast, including Sarah Michelle Gellar and Jada Pinkett Smith.

Streaming on Paramount +.

Scream 3 (2000): Hollywood horror

Scream 3 moves the carnage to Los Angeles during the filming of Stab 3. It’s peak satire, complete with a scene-stealing cameo from Carrie Fisher.

Also on Paramount +.

Scream 4 (2011): The social media era

After an 11-year break, Scream 4 dragged Ghostface into the age of smartphones and viral fame. Sidney returns home – and so does the bloodshed. Familiar faces like Courteney Cox and David Arquette rejoin the chaos.

Streaming on Paramount +.

Scream (2022): The ‘requel’ revival

Scream reintroduced the franchise to Gen Z. New leads (hello, Jenna Ortega) collide with legacy survivors in a sharp, self-aware reboot.

Watch it on Paramount +.

Scream VI (2023): Ghostface takes Manhattan

Scream VI shifts the terror to New York City. It’s bigger, louder and bloodier – and yes, Gale survives to report another day.

Streaming on Paramount +.

And now… Scream 7 (2026)

In the newest chapter, Sidney has built a quiet life in Indiana – until Ghostface targets her daughter. Familiar faces return, including Cox and Arquette, with even Matthew Lillard back in the mix.

Catch Scream 7 in theaters now

So, the real question: Who’s under the mask this time? Start streaming – and don’t forget to check behind you.