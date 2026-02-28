'Scream' movies: Don't miss these must re-watch moments

February 28, 2026
For nearly three decades, Ghostface has been dialing up the terror – and somehow, we still answer the phone.
With Scream 7 slashing its way into theaters on February 27, horror fans are once again back in Woodsboro (and beyond), revisiting the franchise that turned scary movies into a meta playground.
Whether you’re a longtime devotee or a first-time viewer, here’s your ultimate, scream-worthy streaming guide.
Scream introduced us to final girl Sidney Prescott, played by Neve Campbell, and flipped the slasher rulebook upside down. Set in Woodsboro, Calif., the film begins with a brutal murder and spirals into a self-aware nightmare. It made Campbell a certified Scream Queen and proved horror could be clever – and deadly.
Stream it on Paramount +.
In Scream 2, Sidney heads to college – but Ghostface follows. Add a fictional movie called Stab (based on her trauma, of course), and things get deliciously meta. The sequel boasts a stacked cast, including Sarah Michelle Gellar and Jada Pinkett Smith.
Streaming on Paramount +.
Scream 3 moves the carnage to Los Angeles during the filming of Stab 3. It’s peak satire, complete with a scene-stealing cameo from Carrie Fisher.
Also on Paramount +.
After an 11-year break, Scream 4 dragged Ghostface into the age of smartphones and viral fame. Sidney returns home – and so does the bloodshed. Familiar faces like Courteney Cox and David Arquette rejoin the chaos.
Streaming on Paramount +.
Scream reintroduced the franchise to Gen Z. New leads (hello, Jenna Ortega) collide with legacy survivors in a sharp, self-aware reboot.
Watch it on Paramount +.
Scream VI shifts the terror to New York City. It’s bigger, louder and bloodier – and yes, Gale survives to report another day.
Streaming on Paramount +.
In the newest chapter, Sidney has built a quiet life in Indiana – until Ghostface targets her daughter. Familiar faces return, including Cox and Arquette, with even Matthew Lillard back in the mix.
So, the real question: Who’s under the mask this time? Start streaming – and don’t forget to check behind you.