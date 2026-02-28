Jim Carrey's shocking Paris transformation sparks Kris Jenner rumours

Fans find uncanny resemblance between Jim Carrey, Kris Jenner

Paris expected nostalgia. It got a plot twist.

When Jim Carrey stepped onto the red carpet at the 51st César Awards, cameras flashed – and so did the group chats. The Hollywood funnyman, 64, looked noticeably different, sending social media into overdrive before the night had even begun.

Later, he slipped into the historic Lapérouse restaurant to celebrate his grandson Jackson’s 16the birthday, dressed in a black tee and glitzy blazer, alongside his glamorous partner Min Ah, 32.

Jim Carrey or Kris Jenner? Struggle is real

But back to the face that launched a thousand tweets:

“Must have had a lot of work done to his face. Looks very different,” one fan wrote.

Another added: “Is he turning into Bill Maher? He looks… different.”

“Ooh, fire that plastic surgeon and call Kris Jenner's,” third chimed in.

Said another, “I’m no conspiracy theorist, but that’s not Jim Carrey.”

Brutal? Maybe. Internet? Definitely.

Yes – fans dragged Kris Jenner into it, referencing the reality matriarch’s much-talked about facelift as the gold standard in glow-ups.

Jim Carrey’s lost moment

Lost in the noise was a genuinely touching moment. Accepting his honorary award, Carrey honoured his late father, saying: “I wanted to recognize my dad. I mean, my dad was the type of person that if you met him for five minutes, you felt like you knew him for 50 years.”

He even delivered part of his speech in French, thanking daughter Jane, grandson Jackson, and “my sublime companion, Min Ah.”

After flirting with retirement in 2022 – “Well, I’m retiring. Yeah, probably. I’m being fairly serious” — Carrey keeps finding his way back, reprising Dr Robotnik in Sonic the Hedgehog3 and set for Sonic 4 in 2027.

New face? Same fearless Jim?

You decide.