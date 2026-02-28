Bruno Mars leaves wedding bells ringing after releasing 'The Romantic'

Bruno Mars just secured his position as the musician people will be playing at their weddings for years to come, with his new album The Romantic.

The 40-year-old singer released the music video of his song Risk It All on Friday, February 27, which is based on falling in love and getting married, and building a life together.

The song is a Latin-influenced ballad which the Grenade hitmaker sings alongside a mariachi band playing in an empty church where he takes the vows with his fictional love interest.

Following the Mexican wedding, Mars and his wife celebrate with traditional rituals and the video shows them soaking in their domestic bliss as they grow old together.

The wedding-themed single is the second from Mars’ album The Romantic which came out on February 27, after I Just Might which was released in January.

Fans on social media declared the song to become a staple as weddings to follow, and claimed that Risk It All is the happier, positive version of his earlier song, Grenade, which expressed similar sentiments but sadly mourned about how they weren’t reciprocated.

Following the release of his album, the 16-time-Grammy winner is set to head for The Romantic Tour this summer.