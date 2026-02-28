 
Geo News

Bruno Mars leaves wedding bells ringing after releasing 'The Romantic'

Bruno Mars sparks wedding speculations following album release

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

February 28, 2026

Bruno Mars leaves wedding bells ringing after releasing The Romantic
Bruno Mars leaves wedding bells ringing after releasing 'The Romantic' 

Bruno Mars just secured his position as the musician people will be playing at their weddings for years to come, with his new album The Romantic.

The 40-year-old singer released the music video of his song Risk It All on Friday, February 27, which is based on falling in love and getting married, and building a life together.

The song is a Latin-influenced ballad which the Grenade hitmaker sings alongside a mariachi band playing in an empty church where he takes the vows with his fictional love interest.

Following the Mexican wedding, Mars and his wife celebrate with traditional rituals and the video shows them soaking in their domestic bliss as they grow old together.

Bruno Mars - Risk It All [Official Music Video] - YouTube

Bruno Mars - Risk It AllThe Romantic â the new album from Bruno Mars, available now. Listen now: https://brunomars.lnk.to/TheRomanticDirected by Bruno Mars &...

The wedding-themed single is the second from Mars’ album The Romantic which came out on February 27, after I Just Might which was released in January.

Fans on social media declared the song to become a staple as weddings to follow, and claimed that Risk It All is the happier, positive version of his earlier song, Grenade, which expressed similar sentiments but sadly mourned about how they weren’t reciprocated.

Following the release of his album, the 16-time-Grammy winner is set to head for The Romantic Tour this summer.

How Margot Robbie's old neighborhood inspires Raye's new song
How Margot Robbie's old neighborhood inspires Raye's new song
Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce wedding: Graham Norton confirms date
Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce wedding: Graham Norton confirms date
Neil Sedaka's last photo speaks volumes ahead of tragic end
Neil Sedaka's last photo speaks volumes ahead of tragic end
Bijou Phillips reveals ‘dire' kidney search: ‘I'm hanging on by a thread'
Bijou Phillips reveals ‘dire' kidney search: ‘I'm hanging on by a thread'
Everything to know about Brit Awards 2026 from location to stars
Everything to know about Brit Awards 2026 from location to stars
Selena Gomez recalls when she broke down just before her big day
Selena Gomez recalls when she broke down just before her big day
Joe D'Amelio's romance with Paige DeSorbo blossoms as couple goes exclusive
Joe D'Amelio's romance with Paige DeSorbo blossoms as couple goes exclusive
Michael Jackson's estate hit with serious allegations from family
Michael Jackson's estate hit with serious allegations from family