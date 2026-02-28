How Margot Robbie’s old neighborhood inspires Raye’s new song

Raye has released a new song called Nightingale Lane which was inspired by a quiet street in Clapham, South West London, area that is also loved by Margot Robbie.

The 28-year-old shared pictures on Instagram showing the street signs for Nightingale Lane and Old Park Avenue.

She added handwritten notes teasing the song, saying: 'It was right there in June… Next to Old Park Avenue on Nightingale Lane…' A vinyl pressing shows she went through her 'greatest heartbreak' there on February 27, 2019.

The song will be part of her new album, This Music May Contain Hope, coming out on March 27.

It was, however, made with Tom Richards and follows her Number 1 hit WHERE IS MY HUSBAND! The song talks about heartbreak and strong emotions she went through.

Raye will perform at the 46th BRIT Awards in Manchester as she is nominated for Song of the Year and Best Pop Act and will be the last performer of the night.

She already holds the record for winning the most BRIT Awards in a single night.

For the unversed, BRIT Awards 2026 kicks off tonight at Manchester’s Co-op Live arena in a big first for the ceremony, leaving London after 48 years.