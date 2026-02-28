 
Geo News

How Margot Robbie's old neighborhood inspires Raye's new song

Raye is nominated for 'Song of the Year' and 'Best Pop Act' at the 46th BRIT Awards

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

February 28, 2026

How Margot Robbie’s old neighborhood inspires Raye’s new song
How Margot Robbie’s old neighborhood inspires Raye’s new song

Raye has released a new song called Nightingale Lane which was inspired by a quiet street in Clapham, South West London, area that is also loved by Margot Robbie.

The 28-year-old shared pictures on Instagram showing the street signs for Nightingale Lane and Old Park Avenue.

She added handwritten notes teasing the song, saying: 'It was right there in June… Next to Old Park Avenue on Nightingale Lane…' A vinyl pressing shows she went through her 'greatest heartbreak' there on February 27, 2019.

The song will be part of her new album, This Music May Contain Hope, coming out on March 27.

It was, however, made with Tom Richards and follows her Number 1 hit WHERE IS MY HUSBAND! The song talks about heartbreak and strong emotions she went through.

Raye will perform at the 46th BRIT Awards in Manchester as she is nominated for Song of the Year and Best Pop Act and will be the last performer of the night.

She already holds the record for winning the most BRIT Awards in a single night.

For the unversed, BRIT Awards 2026 kicks off tonight at Manchester’s Co-op Live arena in a big first for the ceremony, leaving London after 48 years.

'Scream' movies: Don't miss these must re-watch moments
'Scream' movies: Don't miss these must re-watch moments
Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce wedding: Graham Norton confirms date
Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce wedding: Graham Norton confirms date
Neil Sedaka's last photo speaks volumes ahead of tragic end
Neil Sedaka's last photo speaks volumes ahead of tragic end
Bijou Phillips reveals ‘dire' kidney search: ‘I'm hanging on by a thread'
Bijou Phillips reveals ‘dire' kidney search: ‘I'm hanging on by a thread'
Everything to know about Brit Awards 2026 from location to stars
Everything to know about Brit Awards 2026 from location to stars
Selena Gomez recalls when she broke down just before her big day
Selena Gomez recalls when she broke down just before her big day
Joe D'Amelio's romance with Paige DeSorbo blossoms as couple goes exclusive
Joe D'Amelio's romance with Paige DeSorbo blossoms as couple goes exclusive
Michael Jackson's estate hit with serious allegations from family
Michael Jackson's estate hit with serious allegations from family