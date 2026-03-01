Taylor Swift skips BRITs to take big leap with fiancé Travis Kelce

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce decide against red carpet debut at BRITs to check off personal milestone

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are not walking the BRITs red carpet in Manchester because they just welcomed not one but three additions to their family.

The 36-year-old pop superstar and the Kansas City Chiefs appear to be celebrating the adoption of their three otters at home, while the award show goes on.

The Opalite hitmaker seems to have finally given in to Kelce's longtime wish to welcome otters to their family of animals, as a certificate of adoption with his name is circulating all over social media.

The certificate confirms that "Uncle Trav" has officially adopted "giant river otters" named "Thor, Yeyuno, and Matteo."

The certificate and pictures of the corresponding animals were first posted by the Philly Zoo's official social media account, and fans soon began to reshare the images, expressing their excitement at the Eras Tour performer and New Heights co-host's growing family.

This comes after Swift and Kelce discussed the star athlete's love for otters in their special podcast episode together.

The Fate of Ophelia songstress told viewers that her beau continuously watches videos of the animal on his Instagram, but wishes to adopt one that he can save, and not just get one from the otter's mother.

Swift noted that Kelce wants that specific type of otter, and agreed that she wants it too. Now, the couple has finally brought their wish to life.