BRITs: Sabrina Carpenter, Harry Styles, Lola Young, Sombr at red carpet

March 01, 2026

The BRIT awards have began in full swing and celebrities have started arriving to the red carpet. 

The award show held at Co-Op Live in Manchester will host live performances from many musicians including Harry Styles, Olivia Dean, RAYE and the HUNTR/X girls EJAE, Audrey Nuna, and REI AMI along with Wolf Alice, Mark Ronson, Alex Warren, Sombr, and Rosaliá.

Styles, Sombr, Warren, Dean, as well as Lola Young excited fans as they walked the red carpet in meticulously curated outfits. 

See celebrities' red carpet looks below:

Harry Styles

Rosé

Olivia Dean

Sombr

Lola Young

Fans are still awaiting Carpenter's arrival at the award ceremony, but she hasn't been spotted as of yet.

