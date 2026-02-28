Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce wedding: Graham Norton confirms date

Graham Norton teases Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's wedding date after securing invite

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have locked the date to celebrate their nuptials and the rumours might just be true.

The 36-year-old pop superstar and the Kansas City Chiefs tight end, also 36, are believed to be taking the vows on June 13 after multiple reports pointed towards the date, in a grand celebration near Swift’s Rhode Island mansion.

Although the Eras Tour performer or Kelce have not addressed the wedding date and destination speculations, Graham Norton, who is invited to the wedding just issued a telling message.

The talk show host took to X, and wrote, “So exciting that @taylorswift13 has a date for her wedding now!” via the official account of his show.

Swifties were shocked to find the insider information as the Opalite hitmaker and her close friends and family have all kept tight-lipped about any details of the wedding so far.

However, there was equal part excitement among the fans who believed that Norton has just confirmed the June 13 rumours.

“Are you sure you're allowed to say this... Babes delete,” one X user wrote, while another theorised that Swift would “of course” have allowed him to say that.

“I feel like he’s saying the reports are wrong and this is his way of joking around,” one chimed in.

Despite different reactions to the wedding date, some fans of the show explained that the show’s social media was only running through the highlights of their show this season and had nothing to do with the real date.