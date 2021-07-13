 
Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Tuesday Jul 13 2021
By
Web Desk

Key nominations for the 2021 Emmy Awards

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Jul 13, 2021

Key nominations for the 2021 Emmy Awards

Nominations were announced on Tuesday for the Emmy Awards, the highest honors in television.

Following is a list of nominees in key categories. The awards will be handed out in Los Angeles on Sept. 19 in a ceremony hosted by Cedric the Entertainer.

BEST DRAMA SERIES

“The Boys”

“Bridgerton”

“The Crown”

“The Handmaid’s Tale”

“Lovecraft Country”

“The Mandalorian”

“Pose”

“This is Us”

BEST COMEDY SERIES

“black-ish”

“Cobra Kai”

“Emily in Paris”

“The Flight Attendant”

“Hacks”

ADVERTISEMENT

“The Kominsky Method”

“PEN15”

“Ted Lasso”

BEST LIMITED SERIES

“I May Destroy You”

“Mare of Easttown”

“The Queen’s Gambit”

“The Underground Railroad”

“WandaVision”

BEST COMEDY ACTOR

Anthony Anderson, “black-ish”

Michael Douglas, “The Kominsky Method”

William H. Macy, “Shameless”

Jason Sudeikis, “Ted Lasso”

Kenan Thompson, “Kenan”

BEST COMEDY ACTRESS

Aidy Bryant, “Shrill”

Kaley Cuoco, “The Flight Attendant”

Allison Janney, “Mom”

Tracee Ellis Ross, “black-ish”

Jean Smart, “Hacks”

BEST DRAMA ACTOR

Sterling K. Brown, “This Is Us”

Jonathan Majors, “Lovecraft Country”

Josh O’Connor, “The Crown”

Regé-Jean Page, “Bridgerton”

Billy Porter, “Pose”

Matthew Rhys, “Perry Mason”

BEST DRAMA ACTRESS

Uzo Aduba, “In Treatment”

Olivia Colman, “The Crown”

Emma Corrin, “The Crown”

Elisabeth Moss, “The Handmaid’s Tale”

Mj Rodriguez, “Pose”

Jurnee Smollett, “Lovecraft Country”

BEST ACTRESS, LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE

Michaela Coel, “I May Destroy You”

Cynthia Erivo, “Genius: Aretha”

Elizabeth Olsen, “WandaVision”

Anya Taylor-Joy, “The Queen’s Gambit”

Kate Winslet, “Mare Of Easttown”

BEST ACTOR, LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE

Paul Bettany, “WandaVision”

Hugh Grant, “The Undoing”

Ewan McGregor, “Halston”

Lin-Manuel Miranda, “Hamilton”

Leslie Odom Jr., “Hamilton”

More From Entertainment:

Scarlett Johansson sheds light on her 'weird' wedding to Colin Jost

Scarlett Johansson sheds light on her 'weird' wedding to Colin Jost
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's interview nominated for Emmy Award

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's interview nominated for Emmy Award
Key nominations for the 2021 Emmy Awards

Key nominations for the 2021 Emmy Awards
In from the cold: Nordic cinema breezes into Cannes

In from the cold: Nordic cinema breezes into Cannes
'The Crown', 'Mandalorian' lead Emmy nominations

'The Crown', 'Mandalorian' lead Emmy nominations
Cardi B shares a hilarious tweet to celebrate 100 million Instagram followers

Cardi B shares a hilarious tweet to celebrate 100 million Instagram followers
Diana actress wants fans to help victims of domestic abuse

Diana actress wants fans to help victims of domestic abuse
Dua Lipa expresses solidarity with black English soccer players

Dua Lipa expresses solidarity with black English soccer players

Tom Holland voices support for England's black players after racist attacks

Tom Holland voices support for England's black players after racist attacks

Actress Zsa Zsa Gabor's ashes buried five years after her death

Actress Zsa Zsa Gabor's ashes buried five years after her death

Christina Aguilera is 're-inspired' by music with new Spanish album

Christina Aguilera is 're-inspired' by music with new Spanish album
Jada Pinkett Smith shaves her head: 'it was time to let go'

Jada Pinkett Smith shaves her head: 'it was time to let go'

Latest

view all