Wednesday Jul 14 2021
Pakistani skipper Babar Azam equals Imran Khan's record in England

Wednesday Jul 14, 2021

Former and current Pakistan captains Babar Azam (L) and Imran Khan (R). File photo
Pakistani skipper Babar Azam set many records in the third and final one-day international against England played at the Edgbaston Stadium, Birmingham on Tuesday.

The 26-year-old top-ranked batsman played the biggest innings by any Pakistani in an ODI as a captain.

Earlier, Shoaib Malik had the record for the longest individual innings as a Pakistani captain in ODIs. Malik played a 125-run innings against India in 2008 at the National Stadium in Karachi.

Azam clinched another honour, as he became the first Pakistani captain to score a century in England after 38 years. Before Azam, [Prime Minister] Imran Khan had hit a century in Leeds in 1983.

During Tuesday's day-night match, Azam played excellently and made a record-breaking 158 runs. 

With his high score, he became the quickest player to make 14 hundreds in men's ODIs in 81 innings. In comparison, India's Virat Kohli reached the landmark in 103 innings, behind South Africa's Hashim Amla who made it in 84 innings and Australia's David Warner in 98 innings.

The star batsman also made a record of the longest ODI partnership of 179 runs with Muhammed Rizwan against England.

With his ton, Azam also became the only Pakistani cricketer to hit three ODI hundreds. Saeed Anwar, Fakhar Zaman and Imamul Haq had hit two centuries each on English soil.

Azam could not perform well in the earlier two games as he was dismissed before he could score a single run in the first ODI at Cardiff. He hit only 19 runs before being sent back to the pavilion in the second game at Lord's.

