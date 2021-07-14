 
Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Wednesday Jul 14 2021
By
Web Desk

Demi Lovato admits they accidentally misgender themself sometimes

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Jul 14, 2021

American singer Demi Lovato is opening up about getting misgendered ever since they changed their pronouns and came out as non-binary.

Taking to Twitter, the Skyscraper crooner expressed their gratitude to all those trying to use the right pronouns for them and said, 'it’s okay' to all those who accidentally misgender them.

“If you misgender me — that’s okay. I accidentally misgender myself sometimes! It’s a huge transition to change the pronouns I’ve used for myself my entire life. And it’s difficult to remember sometimes!” they wrote in a note posted on Twitter.

“As long as you keep trying to respect my truth, and as long as I remember my truth, the shift will come naturally,” they went on to say.

“I’m just grateful for your effort in trying to remember what means so much to my healing process,” they said, adding that the change in pronouns can “be confusing for some, and difficult to remember for others.”

“It’s all about your intention. It’s important to me that you try, but if you make a mistake, it’s okay. remember that I love you, and to keep going,” they added.

More From Entertainment:

Lea Michele remembers late boyfriend Cory Monteith eight years after his death

Lea Michele remembers late boyfriend Cory Monteith eight years after his death
Jennifer Lopez opens up on her life being ‘amazing’ amid Ben Affleck romance

Jennifer Lopez opens up on her life being ‘amazing’ amid Ben Affleck romance
Jason Sudeikis breaks silence on seeing Olivia Wilde quickly move on with Harry Styles

Jason Sudeikis breaks silence on seeing Olivia Wilde quickly move on with Harry Styles

Mom-to-be Sarah Khan celebrates her 29th birthday in style with hubby Falak Shabbir: Video

Mom-to-be Sarah Khan celebrates her 29th birthday in style with hubby Falak Shabbir: Video
Khloe Kardashian breaks silence on Lamar Odom romance amid Tristan Thompson split

Khloe Kardashian breaks silence on Lamar Odom romance amid Tristan Thompson split
Beyoncé returns to Instagram with a bang, shares breathtakingly beautiful snaps

Beyoncé returns to Instagram with a bang, shares breathtakingly beautiful snaps
Hot French action film in firing line for portrayal of tough estates

Hot French action film in firing line for portrayal of tough estates
Courteney Cox over the moon as Friends earns Primetime Emmy nomination

Courteney Cox over the moon as Friends earns Primetime Emmy nomination
Six points to remember about 2021 Emmy nominations

Six points to remember about 2021 Emmy nominations
Olivia Rodrigo to star in White House vaccine promotion

Olivia Rodrigo to star in White House vaccine promotion
Meghan Markle's fans furiously turn on Prince William amid racism row

Meghan Markle's fans furiously turn on Prince William amid racism row
Emmy Awards: Royal fans want to protest nomination of Harry and Meghan's Oprah interview

Emmy Awards: Royal fans want to protest nomination of Harry and Meghan's Oprah interview

Latest

view all