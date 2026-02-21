BBC faces pressure ahead of BAFTA over political speeches and swearing

The BBC is on alert ahead of the 2026 BAFTA Film Awards, happening this Sunday.

The broadcaster is worried that political statements or swearing during the show could cause trouble, Deadline reported.

The concern came after Glastonbury Festival livestream in June where punk-rap duo Bob Vylan led the crowd in chants of “Death, death to the IDF.”

The chants, however, were massively criticised by the British prime minister and the BBC said that it would only air pre-recorded high-risk events in the future.

Some stars at BAFTA have also opened up about biggest world issues, where Emma Stone signed a pledge not to work with Israeli film groups and director Kaouther Ben Hania recently refused an award in Berlin after an Israeli general was honoured.

The BAFTA ceremony is edited for TV to fit into two hours, so some speeches are cut but award winners can say what they want on stage.

Swearing is also watched closely because of the broadcast rules. John Davidson, a film campaigner with Tourette syndrome whose tics include swearing, is nominated this year.

Other topics, moreover, under watch as well including comments about Donald Trump or Jeffrey Epstein.

The BBC said that the show must follow its rules and sources said it is “business as usual” for the 2026 awards.