Stephen Amell’s screen credits: From ‘Arrow’ to ‘Baywatch’

While Stephen Amell is set to play Hobie Buchannon in Fox’s Baywatch reboot, he has marked his appearance in a wide range of television and film projects over the past two decades.

Here are some of his most notable roles:

1. Oliver Queen / Green Arrow — Arrow (2012–2020)

Amell’s defining role came as vigilante Oliver Queen in The CW’s Arrow. The series launched the Arrowverse, spawning spin-offs like The Flash, Supergirl, and Legends of Tomorrow.

2. Casey Jones — Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out of the Shadows (2016)

On the big screen, Amell played hockey-mask vigilante Casey Jones in the TMNT sequel, bringing fan-favorite energy to the franchise.

3. Garrett — Code 8 (2019) & Code 8: Part II (2024)

Teaming up with cousin Robbie Amell, Stephen starred in and produced this gritty sci-fi about superpowered individuals navigating a dystopian society.

4. Jack Spade — Heels (2021–2023)

In Starz’s wrestling drama, Amell portrayed Jack Spade, a small-town wrestler balancing ambition, rivalry, and family.

5. Ted Black — Suits: L.A. (2025)

Amell stepped into the legal drama universe with Suits: L.A., taking on the lead role in the sequel to the hit series Suits.

6. Guest Roles & Early Appearances

Before fame, Amell appeared in numerous shows including CSI: Miami, NCIS: Los Angeles, The Vampire Diaries, Private Practice, 90210, Hung, and Heartland.

These roles helped him sharpen his craft before landing Arrow.