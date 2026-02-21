 
Stephen Amell's screen credits: From ‘Arrow' to ‘Baywatch'

Stephen Amell got his breakthrough role as Oliver Queen in ‘Arrow’

Mariha Ghazal
February 21, 2026

While Stephen Amell is set to play Hobie Buchannon in Fox’s Baywatch reboot, he has marked his appearance in a wide range of television and film projects over the past two decades.

Here are some of his most notable roles:

1. Oliver Queen / Green Arrow — Arrow (2012–2020)

Amell’s defining role came as vigilante Oliver Queen in The CW’s Arrow. The series launched the Arrowverse, spawning spin-offs like The Flash, Supergirl, and Legends of Tomorrow.

2. Casey Jones — Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out of the Shadows (2016)

On the big screen, Amell played hockey-mask vigilante Casey Jones in the TMNT sequel, bringing fan-favorite energy to the franchise.

3. Garrett — Code 8 (2019) & Code 8: Part II (2024)

Teaming up with cousin Robbie Amell, Stephen starred in and produced this gritty sci-fi about superpowered individuals navigating a dystopian society.

4. Jack Spade — Heels (2021–2023)

In Starz’s wrestling drama, Amell portrayed Jack Spade, a small-town wrestler balancing ambition, rivalry, and family.

5. Ted Black — Suits: L.A. (2025)

Amell stepped into the legal drama universe with Suits: L.A., taking on the lead role in the sequel to the hit series Suits.

6. Guest Roles & Early Appearances

Before fame, Amell appeared in numerous shows including CSI: Miami, NCIS: Los Angeles, The Vampire Diaries, Private Practice, 90210, Hung, and Heartland.

These roles helped him sharpen his craft before landing Arrow.

