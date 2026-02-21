Stephen Amell’s screen credits: From ‘Arrow’ to ‘Baywatch’

February 21, 2026
While Stephen Amell is set to play Hobie Buchannon in Fox’s Baywatch reboot, he has marked his appearance in a wide range of television and film projects over the past two decades.
Here are some of his most notable roles:
Amell’s defining role came as vigilante Oliver Queen in The CW’s Arrow. The series launched the Arrowverse, spawning spin-offs like The Flash, Supergirl, and Legends of Tomorrow.
On the big screen, Amell played hockey-mask vigilante Casey Jones in the TMNT sequel, bringing fan-favorite energy to the franchise.
Teaming up with cousin Robbie Amell, Stephen starred in and produced this gritty sci-fi about superpowered individuals navigating a dystopian society.
In Starz’s wrestling drama, Amell portrayed Jack Spade, a small-town wrestler balancing ambition, rivalry, and family.
Amell stepped into the legal drama universe with Suits: L.A., taking on the lead role in the sequel to the hit series Suits.
Before fame, Amell appeared in numerous shows including CSI: Miami, NCIS: Los Angeles, The Vampire Diaries, Private Practice, 90210, Hung, and Heartland.
These roles helped him sharpen his craft before landing Arrow.