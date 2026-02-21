Aaron Phypers makes shocking court demand in battle with Denise Richards

Denise Richards and Aaron Phypers are back in court as their contentious split intensified.

In new court documents, accessed by Page Six, filed in Los Angeles, Phypers asked a judge to order Richards to immediately pay him spousal support.

He claimed that his income has been unstable since late 2024 due to disrupted business operations and infrastructure.

Phypers argued that despite his October domestic violence arrest and a pending criminal case, he is entitled to temporary support to maintain financial fairness during litigation.

“Temporary support focuses primarily on need and ability to pay, not final fault determinations or ultimate property division,” the filing states.

The actor also insisted he is owed half of Richards’ lucrative OnlyFans earnings which he claimed reach up to $300,000 per month.

He alleged that many of the photos posted were taken by him.

“She is literally making money every single month from my intellectual property,” Phypers contended.

Beyond OnlyFans, Phypers said he expected compensation for his role in Richards’ Bravo reality series Denise Richards & Her Wild Things but has never received payment.

He further alleged he is entitled to 50% of production income from Smoke & Mirrors Entertainment, LLC.

Richards, who previously asked the court to deny his claims citing missed deadlines, has remained silent on the latest filing.

The former couple, married in 2018 and split in 2025, were evicted from their Calabasas rental home in December over $84,000 in unpaid rent.

Richards also secured a permanent restraining order against Phypers in November, while he continues to face criminal charges.