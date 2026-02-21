Sophie Turner steps into bold 30s after painful divorce drama

‘Game of Thrones’ star Sophie Turner steps into 30s with bold, flirtatious energy

Sophie Turner is stepping into her thirties with confidence and calm energy after a hectic few years.

The Game of Thrones star, who turned 30 on Saturday, became famous at just 13 as Sansa Stark.

After almost twenty years in the massive spotlight, Sophie said that she had little room to make mistakes.

The star’s high-profile divorce from American singer Joe Jonas shook her world and she felt she needed to focus on her career while raising their two daughters, Willa and Delphine.

In recent months, the Dark Phoenix actress has been doing a lot of therapy and self-reflection.

Sophie, however, told CBS Mornings that she is now looking forward to “peace and quiet” while spending more time with her kids, going to playgrounds and museums and enjoying a calmer phase of life.

Apparently, her work is also back on track, with Sophie starring in The Dreadful, Trust, Steal and is filming the new Tomb Raider series in Surrey.

She said playing Lara Croft is “thrilling” and she is giving it her all.

On the love front, Sophie Turner is reportedly single after a short romance with Chris Martin and splitting from Peregrine Pearson.

The star said that she hopes her thirties bring calm, focus and happy moments with her family.