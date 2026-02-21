 
Geo News

Sophie Turner steps into bold 30s after painful divorce drama

'Game of Thrones' star Sophie Turner hopes her thirties bring calm and happy moments

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

February 21, 2026

‘Game of Thrones’ star Sophie Turner steps into 30s with bold, flirtatious energy
‘Game of Thrones’ star Sophie Turner steps into 30s with bold, flirtatious energy

Sophie Turner is stepping into her thirties with confidence and calm energy after a hectic few years.

The Game of Thrones star, who turned 30 on Saturday, became famous at just 13 as Sansa Stark.

After almost twenty years in the massive spotlight, Sophie said that she had little room to make mistakes.

The star’s high-profile divorce from American singer Joe Jonas shook her world and she felt she needed to focus on her career while raising their two daughters, Willa and Delphine.

In recent months, the Dark Phoenix actress has been doing a lot of therapy and self-reflection.

Sophie, however, told CBS Mornings that she is now looking forward to “peace and quiet” while spending more time with her kids, going to playgrounds and museums and enjoying a calmer phase of life.

Apparently, her work is also back on track, with Sophie starring in The Dreadful, Trust, Steal and is filming the new Tomb Raider series in Surrey.

She said playing Lara Croft is “thrilling” and she is giving it her all.

On the love front, Sophie Turner is reportedly single after a short romance with Chris Martin and splitting from Peregrine Pearson.

The star said that she hopes her thirties bring calm, focus and happy moments with her family.

BBC faces pressure ahead of BAFTA over political speeches and swearing
BBC faces pressure ahead of BAFTA over political speeches and swearing
Aaron Phypers makes shocking court demand in battle with Denise Richards
Aaron Phypers makes shocking court demand in battle with Denise Richards
Nancy Guthrie missing case: Bloodied items found in desert
Nancy Guthrie missing case: Bloodied items found in desert
BAFTA Awards: Controversies that turned glamour into chaos
BAFTA Awards: Controversies that turned glamour into chaos
Liza Minnelli reveals why Oscars gig with Lady Gaga left her ‘heartbroken'
Liza Minnelli reveals why Oscars gig with Lady Gaga left her ‘heartbroken'
Priyanka Chopra reveals three‑word rule that keeps marriage with Nick Jonas strong
Priyanka Chopra reveals three‑word rule that keeps marriage with Nick Jonas strong
'Little Mix' Perrie Edwards faces business crisis following heavy losses
'Little Mix' Perrie Edwards faces business crisis following heavy losses
Camila Cabello receives intense backlash after emotional statement
Camila Cabello receives intense backlash after emotional statement