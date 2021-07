Marvel Studios makes history with 28 Emmy nods for ‘WandaVision’

Marvel's 'WandaVision' grabbed 29 nominations for the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards on Tuesday

The nods are included in the categories of Limited Series, Actor-Actress and Supporting Actress Limited Series, Production Design for Half Hour Narrative Program, 3 Writing Limited Series nods, Casting, Fantasy/Sci-Fi Costumes, Directing, Two Single Camera Picture Editing, Period/Character Hairstyling, Main Title Design, Period/character non-prosthetic make-up, Original Dramatic Score, Music & Lyrics, Main Title Theme, Music Supervision, Sound Editing and Mixing in a Limited Series and Special VFX.

Stars of the show Elizabeth Olsen, Paul Bettany and Kathryn Hahn also earned nods in major categories.