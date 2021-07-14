Ayeza Khan exudes free spirit energy in new snap: See Photo

Superstar Ayeza Khan is sharing life lessons with her Instagram family of 9.5million.

The diva took to her photo-sharing app on Wednesday and shared a surreal photo of herself by the season Istanbul.

"Spread your wings and FLY..," captioned Ayeza alongside her soothing photo as she posed with her arms wide open for the camera.

For her day out, the Mohabbat Tumse Nafrat Hai star slipped into a brown dress and left her tresses flowing in the air.

Diehard fans of the diva were quick to shower Ayeza's with praises and heart emoticons.

Take a look:







