 
Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Wednesday Jul 14 2021
By
Web Desk

Bella Hadid successfully hid romance with Marc Kalman for a year: report

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Jul 14, 2021

Bella Hadidl has been secretly dating her beau Marc Kalman successfully

Bella Hadid has managed to keep her rumoured romance with beau Marc Kalman away from the public eye for a year now.

According to insiders, the supermodel has been secretly dating her beau successfully, without anyone knowing.

“They hid it well,” a Page Six spy said, before detailing the pair’s strategic movements.

“If they went out, he would come out first, get the car, and then she would get into the car. They would drive to a location, and he’d drop her off but not get out and go park the car.”

The source added, “They were very diligent about not being seen on a public street at the same time.”

An insider revealed that the couple made sure there was "never any PDA" whenever they went out.

“Not once,” the spy added, “and most of the time they were with other people, which of course made it difficult to prove that they were dating.”

More From Entertainment:

Jessie J backs Prince William's stance on racism faced by English footballers

Jessie J backs Prince William's stance on racism faced by English footballers

Reese Witherspoon takes trip down memory lane for ‘Legally Blonde’s 20th anniversary

Reese Witherspoon takes trip down memory lane for ‘Legally Blonde’s 20th anniversary

Shakespeare company opens garden theatre by River Avon

Shakespeare company opens garden theatre by River Avon
Britney Spears' guardianship battle returns to LA court

Britney Spears' guardianship battle returns to LA court
Ashley Graham expecting second child with husband Justin Erwin

Ashley Graham expecting second child with husband Justin Erwin

Marvel Studios makes history with 28 Emmy nods for ‘WandaVision’

Marvel Studios makes history with 28 Emmy nods for ‘WandaVision’
Wedding bells ringing for Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker? Insiders think so

Wedding bells ringing for Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker? Insiders think so

Megan Fox, Brian Austin Green at peace as they move on in life after bitter feud

Megan Fox, Brian Austin Green at peace as they move on in life after bitter feud

Kanye West, Irina Shayk's romance already dying down, say sources

Kanye West, Irina Shayk's romance already dying down, say sources

Justin Bieber defended by fans after he was spotted seemingly yelling at wife Hailey

Justin Bieber defended by fans after he was spotted seemingly yelling at wife Hailey

'Peaky Blinders' star Toby Kirkup died after hospital sent him home, court told

'Peaky Blinders' star Toby Kirkup died after hospital sent him home, court told

LeBron 'extremely nervous' about living up to Jordan in Space Jam sequel

LeBron 'extremely nervous' about living up to Jordan in Space Jam sequel

Latest

view all