Gigi Hadid's mother shares never-before seen picture of Khai

Yolanda Hadid on Wednesday shared a never-before seen picture of her granddaughter Khai, the daughter of Gigi Hadid and British singer Zayn Malik.

"Morning with Oma...#Khai," the mother of Gigi, Bella and Anwar Hadid captioned the picture of Zayn's daughter.

With her back turned to the camera, Khai's face was not visible in the photo shared by Yolanda Hadid.

She posted the pictures days after Gigi Hadid requested paparazzi and the media to blur Khai's face out of images when she's pictured.