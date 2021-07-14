 
Wednesday Jul 14 2021
Jennifer Hudson addresses lessons learned through Aretha Franklin casting

Wednesday Jul 14, 2021

Jennifer Hudson recently sat down for a chat and got candid about the personal realizations she reached after taking on the character of Aretha Franklin.

The actor wore her heart on her sleeve during an interview with InStyle magazine and got candid over the lessons her role as Aretha Franklin left her with.

She was quoted saying, “As an actor, you have to go to your own real places. I don't think I would have been able to dig that deep or connect in a way had I not been through things myself.”

