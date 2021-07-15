 
Anson Seabra performs ‘‘Walked Through Hell’ at The Ellen Show

Singer songwriter Anson Seabra has officially dropped an official live performance version of his song Walked Through Hell.

The performance in question occurred on The Ellen Show and within just an hour of its release, the music video has garnered a massive amount of attention from the singer’s fanbase.

Check it out below:

For those unversed, Anson is a musical artist from Kansas City who recently rose to fame via his live performance and works mainly in the Alternative and Indie genre.

He also has a number of songs under his belt, from Welcome to Wonderland, to Trying my Best, Broken, Emerald Eyes, That’s Us, Robin Hood, I Can’t Carry This Anymore, Hurricane and Last Time.

