entertainment
Thursday Jul 15 2021
Britney Spears wins appeal to hire her own lawyer in conservatorship case

Thursday Jul 15, 2021

US pop star Britney Spears can choose her own lawyer in the fight to end her controversial conservatorship, a Los Angeles judge ruled on Wednesday.

The music sensation demanded once again that her father Jamie Spears be removed from the legal agreement that has controlled her affairs for years.

In court last month, Britney made a dramatic plea to end the agreement. On Wednesday, she repeated that appeal in an emotional statement in which she called for her father to be charged with "conservatorship abuse".

The 39-year-old singer has been under the conservatorship since 2008, when concerns over her mental health prompted her father to petition the court for legal authority over his daughter's life.

"I'm here to press charges. I'm angry and I will go there. You're allowing my dad to ruin my life. I have to get rid of my dad and charge him with conservatorship abuse," Spears said, speaking to the court over a lawyer's phone.

Britney Spears' supporters rallied outside the court, and also gathered on the other side of the country in central Washington DC as the hearing was being held.

