Showbiz
Thursday Jul 15 2021
Inside Ayeza Khan's Barbie-themed birthday bash for daughter Hoorain

Thursday Jul 15, 2021

Inside Ayeza Khan's Barbie-themed birthday bash for daughter Hoorain

Superstar Ayeza Khan is celebrating her firstborn child, Hoorain, with an elaborate birthday bash and fans, cannot stop gushing.

The actor turned to her Instagram this Wednesday and shared an adorable set of photos from her daughter's Barbie-themed birthday party.

Ayeza's 9.5 Million Instagram followers could see the family of four in a picture-perfect portrait together in front of a pink balloon backdrop and a prop barbie box.

In one photo, Ayeza was spotted hugging her bundle of joy inside the box as they posed for the camera.

In another photo, birthday girl Hoorain was playing around with her younger brother Rayan. Ayeza also shared a PDA-filled photo with husband Danish as the duo struck an all-smiles for the lens.

Ayeza and Danish welcomed daughter Hoorain in July 2015. The duo also shares four-year-old son Rayan together.


