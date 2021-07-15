 
Thursday Jul 15 2021
'Why do we want the models to be white?': Zara Shahjahan responds to flak on new campaign

Thursday Jul 15, 2021

Why do we want the models to be white?: Zara Shahjahan responds to flak on new campaign

Pakistan's ace fashion designer, Zara Shahjahan is responding to criticism received on her recent photoshoot.

Zara has turned to her Instagram and is clapping back at all those trolls who compared her models and their attire to 'maids.'

"Let’s talk about these pictures," began Zara. "So I had a shoot in Turkey. My team left a day earlier and the day I and the model had to leave, Turkey announced 15 days of quarantine. We were left with no choice but to hire models from there," she began, adding, "I tried to find girls who look south Asian and finally found these two very stunning Mexican models who flew from LA for the campaign. We were very happy, the campaign look really beautiful and we launched, but what happened after is quite disturbing."

"These pictures started getting a lot of hate. “They look like maids” is one comment which disturbed me the most. Are we these people? Why do we want the models to be white and sultry?" asked the designer.

Zara concluded, "Thank god for my loyal customers who know my brand and the collection was sold out but I don’t seem to get the irritation of a lot of women to these two pictures."

Zara's honest Instagram note was also supported by friends and fans.

"They are stunning girls and everyone needs to get a grip! Always love your campaigns!" said one Instagram user.

"What people see is reflective of what’s inside them… it is not at all a reflection on these beautiful girls," wrote another.

