 
Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Thursday Jul 15 2021
By
Web Desk

Katy Perry, Orlando Bloom's ex-wife Miranda Kerr do yoga together

By
Web Desk

Thursday Jul 15, 2021

Katy Perry, Orlando Blooms ex-wife Miranda Kerr do yoga together

Katy Perry made sure to extend her love beyond her fiancé Orlando Bloom.

The Fireworks hit-maker shared with fans her yoga session which she took with Orlando’s ex-wife Miranda Kerr.

Taking to Instagram, the singer shared videos and photos of their session which took place during Miranda’s launch party for a new hydration spray from her skincare line KORA Organics.

"Spent me #wellnesswednesday with my gal @mirandakerr,"

"First time I did yoga since being preggers... let's just say I enjoyed Shavasana okkkk," Katy added in the caption.

Even Orlando felt like he missed out on the fun as he dropped a comment complementing the ladies. 

"You two are the cutest ❤️ I mist all the fun," he said with a pun referring to Miranda's face mist launch.

Take a look: 



More From Entertainment:

'Feel like I have agoraphobia after Paris robbery': Kim Kardashian

'Feel like I have agoraphobia after Paris robbery': Kim Kardashian

Olivia Wilde, Jason Sudeikis ‘working out’ their co-parenting relationship

Olivia Wilde, Jason Sudeikis ‘working out’ their co-parenting relationship
Sarah Ferguson supports disgraced ex Prince Andrew despite links to Jeffrey Epstein

Sarah Ferguson supports disgraced ex Prince Andrew despite links to Jeffrey Epstein

Britney Spears' former manager Sam Lutfi admits he 'failed her'

Britney Spears' former manager Sam Lutfi admits he 'failed her'

Prince Harry, William to 'not have quality family time together' over holidays

Prince Harry, William to 'not have quality family time together' over holidays
JoJo Siwa credits Demi Lovato for sparking an awakening within her

JoJo Siwa credits Demi Lovato for sparking an awakening within her

Gwen Stefani, Blake Shelton ‘extremely thrilled to be married'

Gwen Stefani, Blake Shelton ‘extremely thrilled to be married'
Hailey Baldwin shoots down rumours of a rift with Justin Bieber

Hailey Baldwin shoots down rumours of a rift with Justin Bieber
Chrissy Teigen details how her mental health deteriorated after bullying scandal

Chrissy Teigen details how her mental health deteriorated after bullying scandal

Gigi Hadid talks about her ‘bad journal’ filled with motherhood woes

Gigi Hadid talks about her ‘bad journal’ filled with motherhood woes
Signs of a flurry in Greek film industry visible thanks to Hollywood

Signs of a flurry in Greek film industry visible thanks to Hollywood
Britney Spears wants to press charges against her father for ‘ruining her life’

Britney Spears wants to press charges against her father for ‘ruining her life’

Latest

view all