Katy Perry, Orlando Bloom's ex-wife Miranda Kerr do yoga together

Katy Perry made sure to extend her love beyond her fiancé Orlando Bloom.

The Fireworks hit-maker shared with fans her yoga session which she took with Orlando’s ex-wife Miranda Kerr.

Taking to Instagram, the singer shared videos and photos of their session which took place during Miranda’s launch party for a new hydration spray from her skincare line KORA Organics.

"Spent me #wellnesswednesday with my gal @mirandakerr,"

"First time I did yoga since being preggers... let's just say I enjoyed Shavasana okkkk," Katy added in the caption.

Even Orlando felt like he missed out on the fun as he dropped a comment complementing the ladies.

"You two are the cutest ❤️ I mist all the fun," he said with a pun referring to Miranda's face mist launch.

