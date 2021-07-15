 
Thursday Jul 15 2021
By
Web Desk

AJ McLean from Backstreet Boys says he is team Britney in conservatorship battle

By
Web Desk

Thursday Jul 15, 2021


AJ McLean came out extending support to Britney Spears as she continues to fight a battle over her 13-year-long battle cnservatorship. 

In an appearance on McLean said on SiriusXM’s Radio Andy on Wednesday in an appearance with Nick Carter, “I [can] tell you right now that, my thoughts and my prayers are with her. I am a hundred percent team Britney.”

Having supported the pop icon's family in the past, McLean said that the situation is 'asinine.'

“I think it’s insane,” the I Want It That Way singer added. “I think it’s … completely brutal.”

McLean, who is a father of two young girls, said what “irks” him the most is the “whole IUD situation,” referencing Spears’ claims that her conservators are forcing her to stay on birth control.

“I mean, that to me is physical abuse,” he said, also calling tit “grotesque.”

“And I pray for her,” he added. “She’s a sweetheart, she’s pretty much my neighbour,” he said. “I mean, she doesn’t live very far from me. I see her often … she goes to the same shopping center that I do.”

