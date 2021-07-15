Megan Fox clarifies her remarks about Donald Trump, hits back at critics

Megan Fox has hit back at her critics after she was bashed online for calling former US president Donald Trump a "legend".

In statement issued on social media, the "Transformers" actress clarified that she does not align herself with any political party or individual politicians.

"I never said Donald Trump is a legend. I said he was a legend...in that arena (key part of the sentence). The arena was filled with UFC fight fans, many of them clearly Republican. Based off the insane crowd reaction he received walking into the t-mobile venue. that was an observable fact not my opinion," she said.

Reacting to trolls, Megan Fox said, "really loving this uneducated. mid-evil. pitch fork carrying. burn a witch at the stake mentality though. the world needs more of that."