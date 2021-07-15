 
Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Thursday Jul 15 2021
By
Web Desk

Britney Spears, boyfriend Sam Asghari celebrate conservatorship development

By
Web Desk

Thursday Jul 15, 2021

Britney Spears, boyfriend Sam Asghari celebrate conservatorship development

Britney Spears’ boyfriend Sam Asghari is over the moon for his girlfriend following a new development in her conservatorship battle.

The singer took to Instagram to share a clip of herself doing cartwheels in celebration of her getting the right to appoint her own lawyer.

"Coming along, folks ... coming along!!!!! New with real representation today ... I feel GRATITUDE and BLESSED!!!! Thank you to my fans who are supporting me ... You have no idea what it means to me be supported by such awesome fans!!!! God bless you all!!!!! Pssss this is me celebrating by horseback riding and doing cartwheels today!!!! #FreeBritney" she captioned the post. 

Underneath the clip the actor and personal trainer commented: "Internet is about to explode! #freebritney," he commented. 

On Wednesday, a Los Angeles judge ruled that the Toxic singer could now choose her own lawyer in the fight to end her controversial conservatorship.

Take a look:



More From Entertainment:

'Never Have I Ever' Season 2 release time

'Never Have I Ever' Season 2 release time
Heidi Klum addresses what makes her the ‘perfect wife’ for Tom Kaulitz

Heidi Klum addresses what makes her the ‘perfect wife’ for Tom Kaulitz
Megan Fox clarifies her remarks about Donald Trump, hits back at critics

Megan Fox clarifies her remarks about Donald Trump, hits back at critics

Megan Fox claps back at trolls over Donald Trump comment

Megan Fox claps back at trolls over Donald Trump comment
Prince Harry given brutal PR advice after bombshell chats: 'Put a sock in it!'

Prince Harry given brutal PR advice after bombshell chats: 'Put a sock in it!'

BTS’s Suga reveals when he bought his first Eminem CD

BTS’s Suga reveals when he bought his first Eminem CD
Meghan, Harry put on blast for 'feeding gossip machine' for own benefit

Meghan, Harry put on blast for 'feeding gossip machine' for own benefit

AJ McLean from Backstreet Boys says he is team Britney in conservatorship battle

AJ McLean from Backstreet Boys says he is team Britney in conservatorship battle

BTS shares rib tickling reaction to ‘Permission to Dance’ MV

BTS shares rib tickling reaction to ‘Permission to Dance’ MV
Jennifer Lopez spotted looking exasperated at LA traffic with Ben Affleck

Jennifer Lopez spotted looking exasperated at LA traffic with Ben Affleck

Things could have turned ugly: Lamar Odom to Tristan Thompson

Things could have turned ugly: Lamar Odom to Tristan Thompson

'Feel like I have agoraphobia after Paris robbery': Kim Kardashian

'Feel like I have agoraphobia after Paris robbery': Kim Kardashian

Latest

view all