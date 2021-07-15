'Kiss me more': Sania Mirza's dance moves win the internet

Indian tennis star Sania Mirza. — Instagram/mirzasaniar

Indian tennis star Sania Mirza is not only good at sports, but her dance moves are equally impressive, which she proved in her latest video.

The six-time Grand Slam champion Mirza turned to Instagram and posted a video wherein she can be seen dancing her heart out while flaunting the Olympics kit.

While dancing on Doja Cat’s "Kiss Me More" — which has over 140 million views on YouTube — Mirza captioned the video as: "The 'A' in my name represents for so much in my life."

In the video, she explained that the "A" in her name stood for "Aggression, Ambition, Achieve, and Affection."



The tennis star's video has amassed more than 120 thousand likes while massive support from her fans could also be seen in the comments section.

Complimenting the tennis star, Ananya Birla, an Indian singer and songwriter wrote: “I like the dance moves, especially the wink, congrats ya good stuff.”

Noted VJ and model Anusha Dandekar also commented: “You love things that start with 'A' I know ... right @ananyabirla." She followed it with a winked emoticon.

A fan also showed support and excitement by commenting: “CANNNNOT WAIT TO SEE YOU IN THE OLYMPICS “

The Indian Olympic Association (IOA) unveiled India's Olympics kit for the 2020 Tokyo Games last month.

Sania was last seen in action at Wimbledon 2021. She will represent India in Tokyo in the women's doubles event along with Ankita Raina.