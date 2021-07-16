 
Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Friday Jul 16 2021
By
AFP

Casablanca Beats - first Moroccan movie after 60 years - vies for Palme d´Or at Cannes

By
AFP

Friday Jul 16, 2021

Casablanca Beats - first Moroccan movie after 60 years - vies for Palme d´Or at Cannes

CASABLANCA: Nabil Ayouch says he can barely believe his movie, "Casablanca Beats", is the first Moroccan film in almost 60 years to compete for the Palme d´Or at Cannes.

It is as if "I was a child and I´ve passed a bakery with a lovely chocolate eclair in the window that I´ve never been allowed to have -- and now finally I can," the director told AFP.

His is only the second Moroccan film ever chosen for the official selection at Cannes, after Abdelaziz Ramdani´s "Ames et rythmes" back in 1962.

"Casablanca Beats" -- the French-Moroccan director´s seventh feature -- is about young people seeking an outlet through hip hop.

"They have so many stories to tell but not the tools to do it," said Ayouch, 52.

It is set in Sidi Moumen, a rundown district made infamous in 2003 after a group of radicalised local youth carried out suicide bombings in the city, killing 33 people.

Ayouch is not new to the neighbourhood.

His 2012 film "Horses of God", inspired by a novel by Moroccan painter and author Mahi Binebine, followed two brothers from their childhood up to the day they decide to become suicide bombers, and used non-professional actors from the district.

He also shot scenes from his indie hit "Ali Zaoua: Prince of the Streets" there more than a decade earlier.

In 2014, Ayouch founded the Stars Cultural Centre in the deprived district, offering music, dance and other classes.

The filmmaker said the centre provided the idea -- and much of the cast -- for the fictional "Casablanca Beats".

"I attended some workshops and it was really incredible to see them dancing, and to listen to their lyrics," he recalled.

"I wanted the whole world to hear what they have to say."

- ´Affront to moral values´ -

The participation of "Casablanca Beats" at the Cannes festival, which runs until Saturday, has been widely welcomed in Morocco.

That´s in sharp contrast to his earlier film "Much Loved", a candid take on prostitution in the country that triggered anger online and even death threats.

The film was shown at Cannes in 2015 but banned at home, where authorities deemed it damaged the country´s image as well as being "an affront to moral values and Moroccan women".

"The ´Much Loved´ episode isn´t totally forgotten, but the wounds have largely healed and my determination is intact," said Ayouch.

"I want my films to travel but my natural audience is the Moroccan public," he added.

"Those who say I ride on the back of others´ misery don´t watch my films."

The director grew up in the working-class Paris suburb of Sarcelles, falling in love with the films of Charlie Chaplin and Terrence Malick through the cinema club of his local youth centre.

In the late 1990s, at the age of 30, he moved permanently to Morocco and founded his production company.

"It´s thanks to cinema that I´ve been able to go find Morocco," he told AFP. "I want to show it in all its generosity, diversity and contradictions."

More From Entertainment:

Demi Lovato looks radiant as she shares intimate bathtub selfie with a message of self-acceptance

Demi Lovato looks radiant as she shares intimate bathtub selfie with a message of self-acceptance

Amber Heard cuts a casual figure as she stepped out with baby girl Oonagh for the first time

Amber Heard cuts a casual figure as she stepped out with baby girl Oonagh for the first time
Gigi Hadid sets NYC streets ablaze with her stunning walk in all-white ensemble

Gigi Hadid sets NYC streets ablaze with her stunning walk in all-white ensemble
Billie Eilish spotted out in public for the first time since becoming embroiled in racism

Billie Eilish spotted out in public for the first time since becoming embroiled in racism
Kendall Jenner slays in latest styling session as she rocks skimpy outfits

Kendall Jenner slays in latest styling session as she rocks skimpy outfits
Cannes film festival to screen Revolution of our Times

Cannes film festival to screen Revolution of our Times

Netflix signals play plans with video exec hiring

Netflix signals play plans with video exec hiring
Mamoru Hosoda's animated film Belle premieres at Cannes film festival

Mamoru Hosoda's animated film Belle premieres at Cannes film festival

French actress Renee Dorleac, mother of Catherine Deneuve, dies aged 109

French actress Renee Dorleac, mother of Catherine Deneuve, dies aged 109
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's romance continues to heat up

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's romance continues to heat up
Imagine Dragons unveils official music video for ‘Wrecked’ MV

Imagine Dragons unveils official music video for ‘Wrecked’ MV
Sarah Ferguson reveals her heartbreaking promise to Princess Diana

Sarah Ferguson reveals her heartbreaking promise to Princess Diana

Latest

view all