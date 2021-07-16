Kendall Jenner slays in latest styling session as she rocks skimpy outfits

 
Friday Jul 16 2021
Web Desk

Web Desk

Friday Jul 16, 2021

Kendall Jenner amazed fans with her true beauty as she sported an orange tinny outfit for her limited-time capsule collection with a German retailer.

The 25-year-supermodel shared her sizzling pictures to Instagram on Thursday. In one shot she makes the most of an orange bikini while at a Beverly Hills mansion.

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star, who is the star of the limited-time 72 hour capsule collection with German online retailer, has landed a new modeling campaign this month.

She captioned the post: 'Discover my exclusive @aboutyou styles. sale starting Sunday July 25th, only available for 72 hours! #KENDALLforABOUTYOU,'

Kylie Jenner's sister is seen by a swimming pool, riding a bicycle and a skateboard, and playing with her dog Pyro at a Beverly Hills mansion.

The most striking shot of Kendall Jenner is when she is in a red evening dress by a muscle car. Her post garnered massive likes from fans.

