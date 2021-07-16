Kendall Jenner slays in latest styling session as she rocks skimpy outfits

Kendall Jenner amazed fans with her true beauty as she sported an orange tinny outfit for her limited-time capsule collection with a German retailer.

The 25-year-supermodel shared her sizzling pictures to Instagram on Thursday. In one shot she makes the most of an orange bikini while at a Beverly Hills mansion.

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star, who is the star of the limited-time 72 hour capsule collection with German online retailer, has landed a new modeling campaign this month.

She captioned the post: 'Discover my exclusive @aboutyou styles. sale starting Sunday July 25th, only available for 72 hours! #KENDALLforABOUTYOU,'



Kylie Jenner's sister is seen by a swimming pool, riding a bicycle and a skateboard, and playing with her dog Pyro at a Beverly Hills mansion.



The most striking shot of Kendall Jenner is when she is in a red evening dress by a muscle car. Her post garnered massive likes from fans.