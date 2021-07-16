 
Friday Jul 16 2021
Jennifer Garner agrees to let Ben Affleck introduce kids to Jennifer Lopez

Friday Jul 16, 2021

Jennifer Garner said she 'won’t stand in the way of family,' according to an insider

Jennifer Garner believes it is the right time for her and Ben Affleck's kids to meet his girlfriend Jennifer Lopez.

The actress said she “won’t stand in the way of family,” according to an insider.

The source continues, “It was Ben’s idea to be open and just let it flow. Jen likes control, she thought that was a bit too loose, but now, looking back, Jen says it was a great decision. You can’t hide who your ex is dating. Especially if you’re in the business. And Jen has nothing against J. Lo.”

The source went on to add that Affleck and Garner’s kids “have met J. Lo and each other in passing, and the meeting “went well” and was “casual.”

“Samuel has spent the most time with J. Lo and he thinks she’s cool. Samuel, [J. Lo’s twins,] Emme and Max, had a blast at their recent amusement park visit,” the insider further said.

“Whatever happens in the end, Jen thinks her kids getting to know J. Lo, Emme and Max is a good thing. People come into your lives all the time, even if it’s your parents’ lives, and you can’t control it all. That’s just life,” the source concluded.

