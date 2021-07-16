 
Friday Jul 16 2021
By
Web Desk

Machine Gun Kelly vowed to marry Megan Fox as a teenager

Friday Jul 16, 2021

It seems that Machine Gun Kelly had his eye on Megan Fox way before they began dating.

In an interview with GQ, the 31-year-old revealed that he had a poster of his now-girlfriend up on his bedroom wall as a teenager.

"It was from her GQ shoot," he said.

"So that’s some full-circle [expletive]."

The outlet also reported that one of the rapper’s classmates recalled promising to marry the Transformers star later in the future.

With regards to the subject of marriage, it was earlier reported that the 35-year-old was waiting for her divorce from her ex-husband Brian Austin Green to be finalised.

An insider told E! News that the two "plan to get engaged and married," adding that, "They are very much in love and have a strong and intense relationship. Her divorce is moving along, and they are hashing out custody details."

The source detailed that the lovebirds "have no doubt that they are soulmates and meant to be life partners."

"Colson is slowly getting to know the kids and everything is going well with that. Megan has not wanted to rush them into anything. But she has been incorporating Colson into their life, and it's going well," the source shared. 

