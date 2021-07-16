Dwayne Johnson announces official wrap for ‘Black Adam’ shoot

Award winning actor Dwayne Johnson turns to social media and posts an official wrap for the Black Adam film.

The post has been shared to Instagram and includes a vide message as well as a caption that reads, “Honored and proud to say that’s an official wrap on BLACK ADAM I knew many years ago, the opportunity for me to make BLACK ADAM would be a ONCE IN A CAREER EVENT.”



“It has been my true honor to go shoulder to shoulder with over 1,000 brilliant and hungry crew of filmmakers and storytellers to bring the antihero known as, BLACK ADAM to life.”

“This has been one for the ages and easily the hardest labor and toughest grind mentally and physically of my entire career. Worth. Every. Second.”

He concluded his note with a praiseworthy ending highlighting the love he has for his fans and added, “Love you all. Thank you all. And I’ll see you down the road. (sic)

