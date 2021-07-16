 
Friday Jul 16 2021
Web Desk

Ryan Reynolds, Will Ferrell team up for new holiday-themed movie Spirited

Web Desk

Friday Jul 16, 2021

Ryan Reynolds, Will Ferrell team up for new holiday-themed movie Spirited

While everyone is basking in the summer heat Ryan Reynolds and Will Ferrell are teaming up to create a holiday-themed movie musical called Spirited.

The actors on Monday were photographed on the movie set.

The movie is a modern retelling of an 1843 novel A Christmas Carol by Charles Dickens.

Collider reported that Reynolds will play a version of the ill-tempered protagonist Ebenezer Scrooge.

He was seen wearing a black suit and a green mask while Ferrell donned a black-and-green ensemble with a diamond pattern.

The outlet also revealed that Ferrell will be playing a version of the Ghost of Christmas Present. 

Take a look:

Ryan Reynolds, Will Ferrell team up for new holiday-themed movie Spirited


