 
Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Friday Jul 16 2021
By
Web Desk

Experts address Britney Spears’ conservatorship hearing

By
Web Desk

Friday Jul 16, 2021

Experts address Britney Spears’ conservatorship hearing
Experts address Britney Spears’ conservatorship hearing

Experts recently got candid about Britney Spears’ “wild” conservatorship hearing.

Speculation regarding I all has been brought forward by family law attorney David Glass.

During his interview with People magazine he was quoted saying, “It was a wild day in court. [Britney's new attorney Mathew Rosengart] is a very impressive attorney.”

“He was a longtime assistant U.S. Attorney, he prosecuted major cases for them before he went to the private side.”

"He's with a firm that has a massive, all-encompassing trust and estates department so he has all the people he needs who know probate and conservatorships and trust issues. He himself doesn't do those cases, but he's a master litigator. He can handle any case that's given to him as long as he has the right team around him.”

He added, “She was hopping from topic to topic, going way past the things that happened five months ago, and she had to be told repeatedly by the court that she needed to slow down so the court reporter could catch up with her.”

“At one point she became so emotional she broke down and started crying, and the court gave her a couple minutes to gain her composure.”

He concluded by saying, “It's a pretty complex procedure to even initiate, and most people don't even go ahead with it. If they can have the conservator either resign voluntarily or be taken off the case, then they move on and deal with the rest of their lives instead of going after that person for whatever alleged wrongs they may have committed."

More From Entertainment:

Julia Roberts's daughter Hazel Moder attends Cannes Film Festival

Julia Roberts's daughter Hazel Moder attends Cannes Film Festival
Prince Harry criticised for leaving 15 minutes after Princess Diana statue unveiling

Prince Harry criticised for leaving 15 minutes after Princess Diana statue unveiling

Selena Gomez pokes fun at 2007 ‘hilarious’ interview: ‘Not cool bro’

Selena Gomez pokes fun at 2007 ‘hilarious’ interview: ‘Not cool bro’
Ashton Kutcher reveals why he sold a his Virgin Galactic space flight ticket

Ashton Kutcher reveals why he sold a his Virgin Galactic space flight ticket
Dua Lipa calls out Instagram and Twitter for their failure to curb racism

Dua Lipa calls out Instagram and Twitter for their failure to curb racism

Britney Spears already ‘on her way to freedom’: Source

Britney Spears already ‘on her way to freedom’: Source
Patti LaBelle addresses her love of cooking: ‘It’s a concert on the stove’

Patti LaBelle addresses her love of cooking: ‘It’s a concert on the stove’
Shakira drops 'Don't Wait Up' music video

Shakira drops 'Don't Wait Up' music video
Katrina Kaif thanks fans for birthday wishes as she turns 38

Katrina Kaif thanks fans for birthday wishes as she turns 38

Jamie Lynn Spears shares cryptic message after Britney Spears' latest hearing

Jamie Lynn Spears shares cryptic message after Britney Spears' latest hearing
Video: Lorde drops live ‘Solar Power’ performance

Video: Lorde drops live ‘Solar Power’ performance
Amber Heard shares new picture with daughter Oonagh Paige

Amber Heard shares new picture with daughter Oonagh Paige

Latest

view all