Ashton Kutcher reveals why he sold a his Virgin Galactic space flight ticket

entertainment
Friday Jul 16 2021
By
Web Desk

By
Web Desk

Friday Jul 16, 2021

Ashton Kutcher recently sat down for a chat and got candid about having to give up his Virgin Galactic space flight because of wife Mila Kunis.

The actor got candid about it all during his interview with Cheddar News and was quoted saying, “When I got married and had kids my wife basically encouraged that it was not a smart family decision to be heading into space when we have young children.”

“So I ended up selling my ticket back to Virgin Galactic and I was supposed to be on the next flight but I will not be on the next flight. But at some point I’m going to space!”

