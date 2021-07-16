 
Friday Jul 16 2021
Christina Aguilera fawns over daughter Rain’s ‘no fuss’ attitude

Singer songwriter Christina Aguilera recently gushed over her daughter Rain as well as her “no fuss” attitude.

The singer got candid during her interview with People magazine and was quoted saying, “She's a very interesting one. She goes through all the gamut, but she is not the type of girl that likes a fuss. She toys with the idea of painting her nails or dyeing her hair even, and then she's like, 'Nope, I don't want to sit through it'.”

“She's just no fuss, you know?" she adds. "She just doesn't want to be uncomfortable. She likes to keep it cozy, and some of my wardrobe from the past years is not cozy. It's just for show!”

