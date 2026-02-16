Spotify faces backlash after raising premium prices again in US

Spotify faces backlash after raising premium prices again

Spotify has raised the prices of its Premium plans in the US again, making this the fourth year in a row users are paying more.

The Individual Plan is now $12.99 a month, up from $11.99. The Duo Plan went up to $18.99 and the Family Plan is now $21.99 a month as the Student Plan also rose to $6.99.

The company says that the extra money will help improve features like offline listening, better playlists, more music and new podcasts.

Spotify, however, also put money into technology that recommends music people will like.

Many users are apparently now very frustrated by the sudden price increases, saying that streaming is already expensive with multiple subscriptions.

Meanwhile some of them feel that it’s worth it because Spotify has huge music library and easy-to-use features that are hard to find elsewhere.

Experts, moreover, shared that raising prices is common in the tech and streaming world but Spotify will have to be careful now.

Too many increases could make users switch to other music platforms as well and for now, the new prices are already in effect for both new and existing subscribers in US.