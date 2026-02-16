 
'The Simpsons' legend makes stern statement against AI use

Nancy Cartwright reveals she almost auditioned for Lisa Simpson before choosing Bart

February 16, 2026

Nancy Cartwright, iconic voice of Bart Simpson for almost thirty five years, said that no AI can ever truly replace her on The Simpsons.

The 68-year-old actress opened up to People magazine that computers might sound like her but they don’t have heart or passion like a real person.

Nancy went on to add that humans can feel and show emotion in ways machines never will.

The American star, who is behind many animated character’s voices, hopes that when she retires, the show will hire a real person to voice Bart instead of using AI.

She, however, explained that being able to bring life and emotion to a character is what makes it special.

Nancy also got real about how she almost auditioned for Lisa Simpson before choosing her role as Bart. She said she saw the ten year old troublemaker and knew he was more interesting.

That decision, moreover, changed her career forever with many people knowing her iconic voice in the series.

Her co star Hank Azaria, who is behind characters like Moe, Chief Wiggum and Comic Book Guy, expressed his worry as well about AI.

Hank shared that even if computer copies his voice perfectly, it will surely always lack human emotions and soul that make characters real.

