Cardi B flaunts tattoos after onstage fall during Little Miss drama tour

Cardi B officially kicked off her Little Miss Drama tour on February 11, 2026, in Palm Desert, California.

By
Geo News Digital Desk
February 16, 2026

Cardi B brought her signature bold style to the stage as her Little Miss Drama tour continues to sell out arenas.

The rapper stunned fans in a hot pink dress featuring a daring high slit, a plunging neckline, and subtle side cutouts that highlighted her tattoos while adding a sensuous edge to the look.

The Bodak Yellow hitmaker took to Instagram to put up a video of herself posing to Rihanna’s James Joint.

The clip instantly became viral.

Fans praised her confidence and glamour, with many commenting on how “pretty” she looked and applauding her fearless fashion choices.

Her striking outfit came around the time the rapper made headlines for her fall on stage at her tour stop in Las Vegas.

While performing her track Thotiana at T Mobile Arena on February 13, the rapper took a tumble off a chair mid routine.

The fall was minor, but Cardi quickly turned it into a viral moment with her trademark humor.

After finishing the song, she quipped to the crowd, “That was the government!” which was a playful jab that came after she had recently traded words online with the Department of Homeland Security.

