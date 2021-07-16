 
Friday Jul 16 2021
Web Desk

AJK election commission directs Ali Amin Gandapur to leave region

Web Desk

Friday Jul 16, 2021

Federal Minister for Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan Affairs Ali Amin Gandapur addressing during a public gathering at Gojra area in the Muzaffarabad, Azad Jammu and Kashmir, on July 15, 2021. — Online/File
  • Ali Amin Gandapur's speeches creating law and order problems in AJK, election commission says.
  • The directives issued after Gandapur's convoy come under attack in Jehlum valley.
  • The people threw eggs at the convoy and blocked the Srinagar Highway.

Azad Jammu and Kashmir Election Commission on Friday ordered Federal Minister for Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan Ali Amin Gandapur to leave the region following an attack on his convoy a day ago.

The AJK election commission, in a letter written to the region's chief Secretary, said that it had banned the federal minister from attending rallies and giving speeches.

"The federal minister's speeches are creating law and order problems in Azad Jammu and Kashmir," the letter said.

The election commission said that action was being taken against PTI candidates for violating the poll's code of conduct.

Moreover, it directed the chief secretary to immediately implement the instructions and submit a report in this regard at the earliest.

Gandapur's convoy comes under attack in Jhelum

The federal minister's convoy came under attack when he, along with Minister for Communication and Postal Services Murad Saeed and other PTI leaders, was headed to a public gathering in connection with the upcoming elections in AJK.

When his caravan was passing through a place in Jhelum Valley, some infuriated people pelted stones at it.

The people also threw eggs at the convoy and blocked the Srinagar Highway. The federal minister's guards resorted to aerial firing to break up the crowd.

Later, the PTI ascribed blame to the PML-N leadership on Twitter. "Fearing the defeat of Raja Farooq Haider, it is clear from this video of the attack on the convoy of Murad Saeed that the PML-N has lost its footing. Now Kashmiris will be holding the incompetent PML-N rulers accountable for five years."

However, the PML-N leadership denied the allegations.

PTI leader Sardar Tanvir Ilyas alleged that the N-League workers opened fire at the PTI's caravan and threw stones. "One of my security squad members was wounded in an assault by the unidentified attackers," he said.

"[Prime Minister Azad Jammu and Kashmir] Raja Farooq Haider threatened Murad Saeed of serious consequences if he enters the constituency."

After the threat by Haider, firing was carried out when Saeed entered his constituency, added Tanvir.

The AJK PM's spokesperson brushed the allegations aside, saying neither did the government of the PML-N have anything to do with the incident.

"It is reprehensible to link such incidents with Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider," the spokesman said. It was Gandapur's guards who opened aerial firing, the spokesperson said.

The AJK PM's spokesperson said Gandapur is a victim of public reprimand for his foul language. The spokesperson also called upon Prime Minister Imran Khan to recall the abusive minister.

PML-N leader and AJK education minister Iftikhar Gilani also said the party has nothing to do with the alleged firing on Saeed's convoy and stone-pelting. "We don't know if they [the Gandapur convoy] were stopped or the local people did this."

The education minister said, "As far as we have knowledge about the incident, no firing was reported from the other side. They [the angry mob] went to the extent of throwing eggs."

The Azad Kashmir education minister there was not a single complaint of breaking a flower pot from Maryam Bibi's public meetings. "Hence, whatever is happening is due to the internal differences within the PTI," Gilani said.

Later, PTI leaders arrived at the venue for the public gathering.


