Saturday Jul 17 2021
Prince Edward 'fuming' over 'losing' title of the Duke of Edinburgh: report

Saturday Jul 17, 2021

The Queen's youngest son Prince Edward is 'fuming' that his older brother Prince Charles - who is the heir apparent to the British throne - might deny him the title of the Duke of Edinburgh, according to reports.

A row over titles has reportedly erupted inside the Royal Family between Prince Charles and Prince Edward. Previously, it was reported that the future king would block his brother from taking the title of the Duke of Edinburgh.

There are reports that Charles is not willing to give Edward [the title] when he becomes king. The news has caused a stir at the Palace, a media outlet, citing source, claims.

The coveted title of the Duke of Edinburgh was bestowed upon the late Prince Philip in 1947, just a day before he tied the knot with the Queen. 

Harry's grandfather passed away in April 2021. Charles, 72, inherited the title upon his father’s death.

In 1999, before Edward married Sophie Rhys-Jones at St. George’s Chapel, it was reportedly announced that he would follow his father as the next Duke of Edinburgh.

Prince Edward, according to a media outlet, firmly believes that Prince Charles has no right to take the title away from him.

