Saturday Jul 17 2021
Pak vs Eng: Shaheen Afridi credits teamwork for victory in first T20

Saturday Jul 17, 2021

Shaheen Afridi celebrates after taking a wicket during first T20 against England.
Pakistan pacer Shaheen Afridi said the team needs support in case it loses [a match or a series].

Afridi won the Player of the Match award for figures of 3 for 30 in 3.2 overs in the twenty20 series opener against England on Friday.

"Pakistan won the first T20 by showing the best teamwork," Shaheen Shah Afridi said. "The coaches supported us in bad times and gave us confidence."

Afridi accepted that the green shirts could not play their best during the one-day international series matches. "We played badly in the ODI series," he said. "It was a bad time."

"You always have to perform as a team to win," he added.

"It was a high-scoring game with a good start by the batters and put them in the position," Afridi said in a post-match ceremony. "Then the pacers bowled well."

He said given the short boundary [of Trent Bridge Stadium, Nottingham], it was important for them to use yorkers. "We wanted to attack the batters and keep a positive mindset," he added.

England were all bowled out hitting 201 with four balls remaining while chasing the 233-run target. Earlier, the hosts won the toss and elected to put tourists in.

