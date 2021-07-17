Ayeza Khan all hearts for Salman Khan’s birthday wish for Katrina Kaif

Ayeza Khan likes Salman Khan’s birthday wish for Katrina Kaif

Ayeza Khan was among the followers of Bollywood superstar Salman Khan to like and shower love on his endearing Instagram post where he wished co-star Katrina Kaif on her 38th birthday.



Taking to Instagram, the Ek Tha Tiger actor shared an adorable throwback photo with Katrina to wish her a very happy birthday.

He shared the stunning photo with a touching birthday note.

Salman Khan wrote, “Wish u an amazing birthday Katrina! Healthier wealthier wiser birthdays with lots of love n respect in your life. @katrinakaif.”

The endearing post garnered over 1.4 million hearts within no time.



Ayeza Khan was among Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif’s fans, who liked the stunning picture.