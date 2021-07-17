 
Can't connect right now! retry
Showbiz
Saturday Jul 17 2021
By
Web Desk

Ayeza Khan all hearts for Salman Khan’s birthday wish for Katrina Kaif

By
Web Desk

Saturday Jul 17, 2021

Ayeza Khan likes Salman Khan’s birthday wish for Katrina Kaif
Ayeza Khan likes Salman Khan’s birthday wish for Katrina Kaif

Ayeza Khan was among the followers of Bollywood superstar Salman Khan to like and shower love on his endearing Instagram post where he wished co-star Katrina Kaif on her 38th birthday.

Taking to Instagram, the Ek Tha Tiger actor shared an adorable throwback photo with Katrina to wish her a very happy birthday.

He shared the stunning photo with a touching birthday note.

Salman Khan wrote, “Wish u an amazing birthday Katrina! Healthier wealthier wiser birthdays with lots of love n respect in your life. @katrinakaif.”

The endearing post garnered over 1.4 million hearts within no time.

Ayeza Khan was among Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif’s fans, who liked the stunning picture.

More From Showbiz:

Priyanka Chopra pays heartfelt tribute to Surekha Sikri: ‘An actor par excellence’

Priyanka Chopra pays heartfelt tribute to Surekha Sikri: ‘An actor par excellence’
Sajal Aly, Atif Aslam’s 'Rafta Rafta' teaser is out now

Sajal Aly, Atif Aslam’s 'Rafta Rafta' teaser is out now
Shah Rukh Khan praises Farhan Akhtar for 'Toofaan'

Shah Rukh Khan praises Farhan Akhtar for 'Toofaan'
Veteran actress Sultana Zafar passes away

Veteran actress Sultana Zafar passes away

Madhuri Dixit’s dance video with Tushar Kalia, Dharmesh goes viral

Madhuri Dixit’s dance video with Tushar Kalia, Dharmesh goes viral
Indian TV actress Surekha Sikri dies of cardiac failure

Indian TV actress Surekha Sikri dies of cardiac failure

Is Atif Aslam planning to revamp iconic track 'Aadat'?

Is Atif Aslam planning to revamp iconic track 'Aadat'?

Falak Shabir, Sarah Khan debut track 'Zindagi' on wedding anniversary

Falak Shabir, Sarah Khan debut track 'Zindagi' on wedding anniversary

Ayushmann Khurana, Neena Gupta mourn the death of 'Badhai Ho' co-star Surekha Sikri

Ayushmann Khurana, Neena Gupta mourn the death of 'Badhai Ho' co-star Surekha Sikri

Katrina Kaif trends on Twitter on her 38th birthday

Katrina Kaif trends on Twitter on her 38th birthday
'Why do we want the models to be white?': Zara Shahjahan responds to flak on new campaign

'Why do we want the models to be white?': Zara Shahjahan responds to flak on new campaign
Watch: Aamir Khan, Kiran Rao dance on sets of Laal Singh Chaddha post split

Watch: Aamir Khan, Kiran Rao dance on sets of Laal Singh Chaddha post split

Latest

view all