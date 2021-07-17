‘Sgt. Pepper’: Paul McCartney reveals backstory of the Beatles’ album name

Paul McCartney spoke about how he came up with the name of the eighth studio album

British music icon Paul McCartney has opened upon the classic Beatles’ album titled, Sgt. Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club Band.

During the first episode of These Things Bring You Together, McCartney spoke about how he came up with the name of the eighth studio album for the rock band inspired by a sheer error.

"I was on a plane with our roadie, and we were eating, and he said, 'Can you pass the salt and pepper?' I thought he said 'Sergeant Pepper,'" shared the musician.

"We had a laugh about that. And the more I thought about it, Sergeant Pepper — that's kind of a cool character,” he shared to producer Rick Rubin, who is also part of the series.

"I said it'd be great to make an album like we're alter egos of ourselves. So we don't have to think, 'This is the Beatles making an album.' There's no pressure of, 'What do the Beatles need to do now?' This is just some other band,” he went on to say.